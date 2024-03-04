Dallas CASA’s Cherish the Children Returns April 19

Dallas CASA will host its annual Cherish the Children Luncheon at the Omni Dallas hotel on Friday, April 19 to raise money for the organization and the children it supports.

Betty Regard will be awarded the 2024 Caroline Rose Hunt Cherish the Children Award, which highlights her continuous effort of helping children who have been abused or neglected. Regard is a longtime Dallas CASA supporter, having served on the board of directors, on the advisory board, and as a founding member of the Children’s Council.

The guest speakers will include the following:

Latosha Herron Bruff, senior vice president of inclusion and community engagement at the Dallas Regional Chamber

Stephanie Elizalde, Dallas ISD superintendent

Stephanie Muth, commissioner of the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services

Moderator: Cynt Marshall, Dallas Mavericks CEO

Lisa Tenorio Truppa and Jessilyn Thiboult Wilson, members of Dallas CASA Children’s Council and child advocates, will be the luncheon co-chairs.

Dallas CASA’s mission is to give support, protection, and healing to children who have been victims of abuse or neglect through volunteer court appointed special advocates.

The luncheon will run from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. For more information about tickets or sponsorships, visit the luncheon’s webpage.