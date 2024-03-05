Freshen Your Home for Spring (and Beyond) with These Designer Tips

Spring is the perfect time to declutter, tackle home improvement projects, and breathe new life into your rooms with seasonal colors and accessories.

By starting the process now, you have the rest of the year to enjoy the fruits of your hard work. Here are some of my tips for getting your home ready for spring.

Decluttering is a no-cost way to give your home a fresh start. Now is also the time to rotate your heavy linens and winter clothing into storage. Wash your windows, too, so you can take full advantage of the spring sunshine.

Many Texas homeowners worry about leaks this time of year. If you’re one of them, consider getting leak detectors. They’re a quick way to solve a problem before it happens. Place detectors underneath sinks and water heaters and behind toilets and washing machines.

If you don’t want to renovate but still think your home could use a facelift, consider repainting your front door or interior walls. A new paint color will instantly change the energy of a space. Don’t forget about your fifth wall — your ceiling. Painting the ceiling a different color or adding wallpaper has become a trend in recent years.

This bedroom feels like spring all year round with beautiful linens plus pink on the lampshade and wallpaper. Filter in more spring sunshine by replacing dark drapes and shades with light and sheer curtains. The garden theme for this table setting featuring china with hand-painted botanical and butterfly motifs is perfect for spring.

You can prepare your bedroom for the season by swapping out your comforter with a thinner coverlet. Replace dark sheets with ones in lighter colors (like crisp white) with bordering or monogramming, depending on the style of the room. Bedding with botanical prints would complete the theme.

Small design elements such as hand towels, lampshades, accent pillows, and blankets can be easily switched out for items in seasonally appropriate colors, like pastel yellow, pink, orange, or green. And nothing says “spring” like fresh flowers or Easter-themed accessories. Flowers associated with the spring season include daffodils, tulips, and hyacinths.

Freshening your home for spring can be as simple as swapping out decorative pillows or cleaning your closet. But if you’ve got bigger plans — like renovating your house or changing the entire color scheme — consider tapping into an interior designer’s expertise. I love helping transform dark or dated spaces into classically beautiful homes that look gorgeous in any season.