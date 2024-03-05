House of the Month: 4237 Middleton Road

Welcome to this stunning yet understated custom quality new construction jewel by Koonsman & Co., a name synonymous with excellence in homebuilding. Nestled on a 0.367-acre private lot, this is the sophisticated Preston Hollow haven you’ve been searching for. Thoughtfully designed with an array of features, including pier and beam foundation with ventilated crawl space, Class 4 impact resistant roof and foam encapsulation, Lutron lighting, Wolf SubZero kitchen appliances, antique brick, and loaded with amenities, including 12-foot ceilings, extensive AV pre-wiring, high-efficiency HVAC, and tankless water heaters, this beautiful home blends luxury, comfort, and function with a casual feel. The back patio includes drop-down screens, ideal for enjoying the spacious yard. Downstairs owner’s retreat with unbelievable spa bath, second laundry, office or exercise, open kitchen and great room, dining, and second living bathed with light and wet bar. Upstairs are four bedroom suites, laundry, and game room.

