Out & About: DSOL Presentation Ball

Forty-four Dallas Symphony Orchestra debutantes took their bows at the 38th-annual DSO League Presentation Ball on Feb. 10.

The debutantes took center stage at the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center to do the Texas Dip — an all the way to the floor full court bow.

Kristin Cordiak chaired the event, and Margaret and Barry Hancock were the honorary chairs.

“To the debutantes and Honor Guard being presented tonight, my greatest wish is you remember and carry these moments this evening and from the past season as the precious memories of family, friendship, and music that they are, always,” Cordiak said. “Please continue as the philanthropic leaders of tomorrow as we celebrate you and your families tonight.”

A formal seated dinner and music and dancing followed the presentation.

The Presentation Ball, which was first held in 1987, is an annual tradition and the largest fundraiser for the Dallas Symphony Orchestra.

The 2024 Debutantes: Helena Breland Bach, Erika Mae Batson, Mia Lane Blanton, Claire Elise Cahoon, Ripley Elizabeth Cooley, Kennedy Claire Downing, Electra Wallace Ford, Sarah Rose Gambrell, Ellie McClain Gidden, Catherine Lee Grayson, Camille Anne Greening, Meredith Elizabeth Hallam, Grace Soleil Handler, Caroline Parker Hart, Catherine Bradford Hunt, Isabella Ann Jackson, Ashley Elizabeth Jaynes, Ellen Taylor Jones, Minje Kwun, Emannuelle Grace LeVoyer, Claire Michael Levy, Riya Kaur Luthra, Elizabeth Myers Madison, Avery Pilar Moore, Finley Elizabeth Nelson, Day Gilmire Nettle, Lillian Susan Nettle, Mina Hiranmayee Raj, Bailey Erin Robirds, Courtenay Christianson Sands, Kathryn Bunker Sands, Caroline Robertson Smith, Sheridan Michelle Spencer, Caroline Story Stiles, Leslie Katherine Swango, Caroline Parker Teegarden, Payton Grace Thurman, Megan McKamy Dyer Underwood, Lauren Alexis Watkins, Charlotte Nicole Webb, Kelley Caroline Wheeler, Abigail Archer Willingham, Claire Anh Wooley, and Sophia Corina Yung.