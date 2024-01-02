Mad Hatter’s to Celebrate ‘Gardens of Greece’ in April

The 36th-annual Mad Hatter’s Luncheon will be themed “Gardens of Greece” on Thursday, April 18 at Rosine Hall at the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden.

The theme was announced at a reveal party Nov. 15 at Bonnie Shelby’s Highland Park home.

This year’s luncheon chair is Allison Brodnax, who welcomed guests along with Karen Sargent, this term’s president of the Women’s Council of the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden. Longtime Women’s Council supporter Barbara Bingham is the luncheon’s honorary chair.

Hat categories were also announced at the theme reveal: My Big Fat Greek Wedding, Olympic Games, Greek Mythology, Greek Life (sorority), Best Botanical Using Fresh Flowers, and Greek Goddesses (groups of three or more).

The announcement soirée was chaired by Elizabeth Rois-Mendez and Brittany Davenport.

Patron tickets start at $500 for this year’s Mad Hatter’s Luncheon and can be purchased online at e.givesmart.com/events/tua. Various sponsorship levels are also available.

Event proceeds will benefit the Women’s Council and the development, growth, and maintenance of A Woman’s Garden.