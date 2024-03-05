Take Back Your Headshot at Wildlike on March 8

To celebrate women and individuality, Wildlike, a local woman-owned business, is offering free headshots that embrace individuality and uniqueness. Instead of covering up tattoos, piercings or conforming to a standard hairstyle, this Dallas small business is saying “Come as you are.”

Wildlike will host its second Take Back Your Headshot from 4 to 6 p.m. on Friday, March 8, at its 4218 Oak Lawn Avenue location. The event is free, and no purchase is required. Professional photographs will be taken on a first come, first served basis, with limited spots available. Attendees will receive a digital copy of their new photo, and can enjoy Wildlike’s celebration in honor of International Women’s Day while they wait.

Visit wildlike.com for more information or to schedule a piercing.