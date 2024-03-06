Thursday, March 7, 2024

March 7 is the last day to pre-order shirts and hats celebrating University Park's centennial. PHOTO: Courtesy University Park
March 7 Is Last Day to Pre-Order Centennial Merchandise

March 7 is the final day to pre-order merchandise celebrating University Park’s centennial.  Pre-ordered hats and shirts will be available for pick up at City Hall, 3800 University Blvd., beginning on April 1. A limited quantity of merchandise will also be available for purchase at the city’s Centennial Celebration in Goar and Williams parks on April 13. 

Centennial bricks, which can be customized to include text and will be installed in Goar Park later this year, are also available for purchase, as is a coffee-table style book about city history. 

Click HERE for more information or to purchase Centennial merchandise.

