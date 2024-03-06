Thursday, March 7, 2024

Highland Park fell to California opponent Mater Dei 9-3 on March 2. (PHOTO: Chris McGathey)
Baseball Tourney Brings Top Teams to HP

Todd Jorgenson 0 Comments

Highland Park will host the annual Scotland Yard Classic baseball tournament this week, offering the Scots an opportunity to face elite competition prior to District 7-6A play.

The three-day, round-robin event begins on Thursday. HP will face Lovejoy and Round Rock on Thursday, Midland and El Paso Eastwood on Friday, and Midland Legacy on Saturday.

The Scots (2-7-1) dropped their home opener on March 2 by a 9-3 score against California powerhouse Mater Dei. It was their fourth straight defeat to close out the Five Tool High School Showcase tournament. HP topped Wolfforth Frenship before falling to Flower Mound Marcus, Queen Creek (Ariz.), and Hebron.

The Scots will hope to gain momentum on their home field prior to starting the district slate on March 12 at Lake Highlands.

