Preston Hollow Crime Reports Feb. 26-March 3

PHOTO: Unsplash

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: NO HEAT FOR YOU

A burglar broke a man’s side gate and stole his heater at an unprovided time Feb. 26 in the 10700 block of St. Lazare Drive.

26 Monday

A man’s stolen vehicle was recovered around 9:23 a.m. in the 8500 block of Edgemere Road.

A reckless driver hit and damaged a woman’s car but didn’t leave information at an unprovided time in the NorthPark Center parking lot.

Stolen at an unprovided time: a man’s front license plate off his car at Preston Royal Village.

27 Tuesday

A reckless driver hit a woman’s car and fled the scene without leaving information at an unprovided time at the Pavilion on Lovers Lane.

28 Wednesday

A burglar broke into a shop around 4:02 a.m. at Preston Forest Square and stole property.

Burglars broke into a Pavilion on Lovers Lane retail store and stole property before 5:26 a.m.

A burglar broke the glass door, entered, and stole money and paperwork before 9:33 a.m. at a business office in the 5200 block of Forest Lane.

Arrested around 11:24 a.m.: a shoplifter at NorthPark Center.

Reported around 7:54 p.m.: A burglar entered a vehicle in the 4400 block of Enfield Road and stole property.

A NorthPark Center shoplifter was arrested around 8:19 p.m.

29 Thursday

The front door of a restaurant at Preston Oaks Shopping Center was reported open around 3:07 a.m.

A thief broke into a restaurant before 8:01 a.m. at Preston Oaks Shopping Center and stole stuff.

A shoplifter stole from Central Market at Preston Oaks Shopping Center around 8:58 p.m.

Stolen at an unprovided time: a man’s car from the parking lot of Elan at Bluffview.

1 Friday

PHOTO: Pixabay

Damaged around 12:17 p.m.: a woman’s car window in the 4500 block of Hallmark Drive.

A reckless driver hit a woman’s vehicle before 2:34 p.m. and fled the scene without leaving information in the 11900 block of Preston Road.

A purse prowler took a woman’s bag at an unprovided time at the Preston Oaks Shopping Center Central Market.

2 Saturday

Reported around 9:52 a.m.: A burglar damaged a woman’s car window and stole property in a parking lot in the 11100 block of Midway Road.

Before 10:45 a.m., a burglar stole property from a man’s vehicle in the parking lot of Tiferet Israel.

A burglar broke a woman’s car window and stole property before 11:20 a.m. in a parking lot in the 6700 block of Royal Lane.

Stolen before 2:54 p.m.: tools from the bed of a man’s truck in the 6500 block of Waggoner Drive.

A woman walked out of a restaurant to find that her car was no longer in the parking lot around 3:19 p.m. in the 12800 block of Preston Road.

A man was bit by a dog at an unprovided time at a home in the 4400 block of Caruth Boulevard.

A destructor “damaged glass by unknown means” at an unprovided time in the 6300 block of Lyndon B. Johnson Freeway.

3 Sunday

A NorthPark Center shoplifter was in possession of a crack/cocaine smoking pipe and seven stolen debit cards around 2:31 p.m. The offender received a criminal trespass warning.

A burglar attempted to steal a man’s vehicle before 4:26 p.m. in a parking lot in the 8800 block of Boedeker Street.

PHOTO: Unsplash

Reported around 11:19 p.m.: unauthorized use of a motor vehicle in the NorthPark Center parking lot.

Someone intentionally caused damage to a woman’s car in the NorthPark Center parking lot at an unknown time.

A thief stole from a woman at NorthPark Center at an unprovided time.