Lawlar Hopes to Build on World Series Experience

Diamondbacks called up ex-Jesuit shortstop two years into pro career

After the most important phone call of his baseball career, Jordan Lawlar suddenly needed his breakfast order from Panera in Albuquerque to go.

A few hours later, the shortstop was in Chicago, meeting his new Arizona Diamondbacks teammates just before a pivotal game against the Cubs at historic Wrigley Field.

That early September day kicked off a two-month whirlwind that culminated in Lawlar playing in his first World Series just two years after the former Jesuit Dallas standout turned pro.

“It doesn’t get much better than getting the call and knowing your next month or so really means something,” Lawlar said. “That whole run was just picture-perfect. A month in, and you’re in the World Series.”

Lawlar, 21, was drafted by Arizona with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2021 draft. Despite shoulder surgery later that year, his ascent through the Diamondbacks’ system was quick.

“It really challenges you and forces you to get better every single day,” he said. “That’s allowed me to get to where I am right now.”

By the start of 2023, he was flashing elite power, bat control, speed, and defensive proficiency at Double-A Amarillo. That earned him a call-up to Triple-A Reno and eventually to that fateful road trip in New Mexico.

When the team summoned him, he had only a couple of hours to finish eating, say his goodbyes, pack his things, call family, and head to the airport.

“To be able to go in there and see the commitment and focus and chemistry in the clubhouse taught me more than anything,” Lawlar said. “Those will be big stepping stones for the future.”

Lawlar played in 14 games at the big-league level in 2023, plus another three off the bench in the playoffs. He walked and scored a run during Game 4 of the World Series against the Texas Rangers.

He has split his offseason between Phoenix and Dallas, working on every aspect of his game in anticipation of a more significant role with the Diamondbacks this year.

Lawlar is one of the expected future cornerstones on a young roster that has already spearheaded a dramatic turnaround for the Diamondbacks, who lost 110 games in 2021 and two years later were surprising National League champions.

“It’s awesome. I wouldn’t change these experiences for the world,” Lawlar said. “As a kid, you have an idea of the life in professional baseball. Once you’re in it, it’s everything you dreamed of and more.”