Chi Omega Christmas Market Returns for 47th Year

The Chi Omega Christmas Market is coming back early for its 47th year and moving to a new location.

The market will be held Sept. 26-28, 2024, at Dallas Market Hall.

Each year, the Christmas Market welcomes thousands of shoppers and more than 200 handpicked merchants from around the country. Money raised benefits local nonprofits and funds collegiate scholarships. In its 46-year history, the market has donated more than $10.4 million to support over 146 Dallas-area beneficiaries.

“We are so grateful to Fair Park for hosting our Market for so many years and wish them all of the best with the pending renovations and park improvements,” said Debbie Lang, co-chair of this year’s market. “We are looking forward to welcoming shoppers to our new home at Dallas Market Hall and to kick off the holiday shopping season this fall in our community.”

Merchants will be selling hard-to-find items that range from the traditional to fashionably chic and hip. This year’s offerings include jewelry, home and holiday décor, fashions, spirit gear, toys, food and drinks, linens, items for entertaining, and original art.

Visit chiomegachristmasmarket.org for more information about the Christmas Market.