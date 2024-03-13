Out & About: The Catholic Foundation Award Dinner

More than 1,000 guests gathered to honor Georgia and Marc Lyons at The Catholic Foundation’s 41st annual Award Dinner on Feb. 10.

The Catholic Foundation Award was established in 1983 to recognize exemplary Catholic leaders for their service and support in furthering local religious, charitable, and educational needs throughout the local Catholic community.

The Lyons, who are South Louisiana natives, college sweethearts, and longtime supporters of Catholic churches, schools, and major philanthropic campaigns in Dallas, were recognized for their decades of leadership and engagement in numerous diocesan and parish-based initiatives that have enhanced the quality of life for many people in their community.

The Award Dinner at the Hilton Anatole paid homage to their Louisiana roots with fleur-de-lis accents, brass musicians from the Steve Bayless Orchestra, and praline party favors.

In recognition of the Lyons, The Catholic Foundation awarded a $10,000 grant to Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Parish.

During the program, the Foundation also presented the 2024 Hal Tehan Scholar Award to Joshua Hays, a junior at Cistercian Preparatory School. The Scholar Award recognizes a local Catholic high school junior who exemplifies Catholic values, actively participates, contributes to the community, and is generally in the top 5% of his or her class.