Wednesday, March 13, 2024

People Newspapers

People Newspapers

American Girl's new location is at 8052 Park Lane. The store was previously located at Galleria Dallas. PHOTOS: The Nix Company
Business Preston Hollow 

New American Girl Store Celebrates Grand Opening

Grace Chandler 0 Comments ,

American Girl lovers recently gathered to celebrate the grand opening of the brand’s newest store at The Shops at Park Lane.

To commemorate the event, a custom-made mural, created by local artist and fashion designer Dear Giana, is featured along with a 3D Chalk Installation by Jan Riggins. Guests also received treats provided by The Salty Donut and Serendipity Cotton Candy while they explored the new store.

(READ: American Girl at The Shops at Park Lane to Open March 2)

People Newspapers deputy editor Sarah Hodges and her daughter Alice attended a media VIP tour the week the store opened. Alice’s column about the experience can be found HERE.

Share this article...
Email this to someone
email
Share on Facebook
Facebook
Tweet about this on Twitter
Twitter
Share on LinkedIn
Linkedin

You May Also Like

Anti-Defamation League: White Supremacy Rising

Rachel Snyder 0

Award-Winning Pianists Inspire Their Students at SMU

Sarah Hodges 0

Thomas Jefferson High School Implements New Program for ESL Students

Maria Lawson 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.