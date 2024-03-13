New American Girl Store Celebrates Grand Opening
American Girl lovers recently gathered to celebrate the grand opening of the brand’s newest store at The Shops at Park Lane.
To commemorate the event, a custom-made mural, created by local artist and fashion designer Dear Giana, is featured along with a 3D Chalk Installation by Jan Riggins. Guests also received treats provided by The Salty Donut and Serendipity Cotton Candy while they explored the new store.
