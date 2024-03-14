Jesuit Takes First Loss; HP Earns Sweep

Jesuit Dallas ended its remarkable unbeaten streak to start the baseball season with a 4-3 loss at Richardson Pearce in the District 7-6A opener on Tuesday.

The Rangers (17-1, 1-1) bounced back to win the rematch against the Mustangs by a 10-5 score on Wednesday in an early clash between the top two finishers in the league standings from a year ago. Braxton Barber and James Jorgensen had two hits apiece, while Jaxx Rigelsky was the winning pitcher in relief.

Jesuit won its first 16 games of the season at tournaments in Duncanville and Leander, as well as the Grand Slam Invitational on its home field.

Meanwhile, Highland Park started the 7-6A schedule this week with an impressive two-game sweep of Lake Highlands. During a 6-5 road win in Tuesday’s league opener, Max Stammel was the winning pitcher and Carter Flashnick keyed a nine-hit HP attack with a double.

The Scots (6-8, 2-0) added a 5-3 victory on Wednesday at Scotland Yard against the Wildcats (6-9, 0-2), gaining an early advantage over another expected playoff contender.

HP will face Irving next, with a home game on March 19 followed by the road rematch three days later. Jesuit will face Lake Highlands on the same dates.