Chi Omega Christmas Market Has Record-Breaking Year

The Chi Omega Christmas Market broke records in its 46th year, raising $572,000 to support local nonprofits.

“Raising $572,000 is an achievement that resonates with the spirit of giving during the holiday season,” 2023 market co-chair Monica Goulding said. “We are proud to have played a role in supporting numerous causes that positively affect the lives of North Texans daily.”

The 13 local beneficiaries of the 2023 market were presented with their funds on Feb. 27 at the Make-A-Wish North Texas headquarters. The recipients included After 8 to Educate, Catch Up & Read, Dallas Area Rape Crisis Center, Dallas Methodist Hospitals Foundation, For the Love of the Lake Foundation, Hope Cottage, Inc., Make-A-Wish North Texas, My Possibilities, Project Transformation North Texas, RISE Adaptive Sports, The Dallas 24 Hour Club, Traffick 911, and YES – Youth Equipped to Succeed.

In its 46-year history, the Chi Omega Christmas Market has raised over $10.4 million for 146 North Texas charities. The market, which welcomes thousands of shoppers and over 200 handpicked merchants annually, will return in 2024 from Sept. 26-28 at Dallas Market Hall.