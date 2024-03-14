Out & About: Center for BrainHealth Branch Award Luncheon

The Center for BrainHealth awarded its highest science honor, the Dr. Charles L. Branch BrainHealth Award, to Dr. Mark D’Esposito during an invitation-only luncheon on Feb. 23.

The award is given annually to a pioneering neuroscientist in recognition of a lifetime of innovative brain research.

During the luncheon, D’Esposito, one of the country’s preeminent neurologists, shared his insights on the brain’s frontal lobes during a fireside-chat style conversation with Charles Branch Jr., son of the neurosurgeon for whom the award is named.

Keana and Representative Morgan Meyer chaired the event, which brought together members of the Branch family and BrainHealth supporters, including Stacey and Dan Branch, Debbie Francis, Eric Bennett, and Carol Heller. The center’s founder and chief director Sandi Chapman joined faculty in presenting the award to D’Esposito.

The 100-person luncheon was a highlight of BrainHealth Week, which kicked off the 25th anniversary year of the center, part of the University of Texas at Dallas.