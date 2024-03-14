Thursday, March 14, 2024

People Newspapers

People Newspapers

The audience at the Center for BrainHealth's luncheon listens to a moderated discussion about the frontal lobes. PHOTO: Grant Miller Photography
Park Cities Preston Hollow Society 

Out & About: Center for BrainHealth Branch Award Luncheon

Sarah Hodges 0 Comments , ,

The Center for BrainHealth awarded its highest science honor, the Dr. Charles L. Branch BrainHealth Award, to Dr. Mark D’Esposito during an invitation-only luncheon on Feb. 23.

The award is given annually to a pioneering neuroscientist in recognition of a lifetime of innovative brain research. 

During the luncheon, D’Esposito, one of the country’s preeminent neurologists, shared his insights on the brain’s frontal lobes during a fireside-chat style conversation with Charles Branch Jr., son of the neurosurgeon for whom the award is named.

Keana and Representative Morgan Meyer chaired the event, which brought together members of the Branch family and BrainHealth supporters, including Stacey and Dan Branch, Debbie Francis, Eric Bennett, and Carol Heller. The center’s founder and chief director Sandi Chapman joined faculty in presenting the award to D’Esposito.

The 100-person luncheon was a highlight of BrainHealth Week, which kicked off the 25th anniversary year of the center, part of the University of Texas at Dallas.

Share this article...
Email this to someone
email
Share on Facebook
Facebook
Tweet about this on Twitter
Twitter
Share on LinkedIn
Linkedin

You May Also Like

Tickets on Sale For Junior Symphony Ball

Staff Report 0

Yes, That Student Is Holding a Real Heart

Juliet Allan 0

Komali’s Executive Chef Organizes Aid for Moore

Michelle Saunders 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.