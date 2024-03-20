Friends Organize GoFundMe to Support Mullens Family

Friends of the Mullens have organized a GoFundMe to support the family, who were injured and lost their 9-year-old daughter in a car crash on March 16.

Michael and Marissa Mullens and their three children were driving on US 70 (287) northwest of Wichita Falls when the driver of a Honda Odyssey lost control, went over a cable barrier and through a grassy median, and crashed into their SUV. A third car unable to avoid the wreck also hit the Mullens’ vehicle, according to a report issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Michael and Marissa Mullens and their teenage sons, Connor and Sean, were transported to area hospitals in critical condition, DPS Sgt. Juan Gutierrez said. But 9-year-old Molly was killed in the crash.

Click HERE to view the online fundraiser organized by friends of the Mullens. According to the GoFundMe website, “Marissa has sustained spinal injuries and aortic dissection,” the Mullens’ sons “each sustained abdominal injuries, multiple fractures, and are needing further surgery,” and Michael Mullens “has several fractures.”

$134,765 had been raised as of 11:45 a.m. on March 20.