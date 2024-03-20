City of Dallas Partners With Keep Dallas Beautiful

The City of Dallas Code Compliance Services department has announced a partnership with Keep Dallas Beautiful to enhance the city’s beautification efforts.

The partnership will integrate Keep Dallas Beautiful as a division under CCS to leverage resources from the Keep America Beautiful network.

“It’s another tool for our department to utilize for our residents as we strive to create a cleaner Dallas,” CCS director Christopher Christian said. “Our team will continue to work with our neighbors, businesses, (and) communities to reach this goal through our partnership with Keep Dallas Beautiful.”

Keep Dallas Beautiful’s mission is to embrace, educate, and encourage neighbors to make Dallas a cleaner city. The core values of Keep America Beautiful and CCS, through community programs and volunteerism, emphasize the importance of beautification, litter reduction, and increased recycling.

Some programs include Love Your Block, Adopt-A-Spot, Community Clean Trash-Offs, Waste-in-Place Education, and Community Hand Tool Program.

For more information about the partnership or initiatives, visit kdbccs.org.