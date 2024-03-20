Junior League of Dallas Awards Grants to 25 Nonprofits

The Junior League of Dallas (JLD), along with presenting sponsor Bank of Texas, awarded grants to 25 nonprofit agencies supported by its 2024-2025 Community Program on Feb. 22.

“The Junior League of Dallas strives to make an impact in the community by working with incredible and diverse agencies every year. Each of these nonprofits are helping to better our city and the people in it,” JLD president Christina N. Eubanks said. “We are proud to be able to continue providing assistance to these agencies so they can continue to serve their missions – whether that is to provide access to education, food, healthcare, culture or safety to everyone in the city of Dallas.”

Each of the recipient agencies falls into one of JLD’s three “Impact Areas,” including Education and the Arts, Health and Wellness, and Strengthening Families. For the 2024-2025 year, JLD will provide more than 700 volunteers serving 100,000 hours in our community and nearly $1,000,000 in funding to these 25 nonprofits and 11 signature projects.

2024-2025 Grant recipients include: Baylor Scott & White Dallas Foundation, Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing and Visual Arts, Children’s Health, Community Partners of Dallas, Dallas Area Habitat for Humanity, Dallas CASA, Dallas Children’s Advocacy Center, Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum, Dallas Museum of Art, Dallas Zoo, Equest, Genesis Women’s Shelter & Support, Girl Scouts of Northeast Texas, Literacy Achieves, Methodist Health System Foundation, New Friends New Life, North Texas Food Bank, Our Friends Place, Rays of Light, Ronald McDonald House of Dallas, Scottish Rite for Children, The Dallas Arboretum, The Family Place, The George W. Bush Presidential Center, and The Senior Source.