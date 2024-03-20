Bobbi Brown to Headline 2024 Woman to Woman Luncheon

Entrepreneur and bestselling-author Bobbi Brown will headline the Jewish Family Service (JFS) 2024 Woman to Woman Luncheon on April 18 at the Fairmont Dallas Hotel.

The luncheon will feature a conversation with Brown, a transformative figure in the beauty industry who was named one of Forbes’ “50 over 50” most influential women in 2022, and has received numerous awards, including the Glamour Woman of the Year Award, The Fashion Group International Night of Stars Beauty Award, and The Jackie Robinson Foundation’s ROBIE Humanitarian Award. Brown was appointed by President Obama to serve on the Advisory Committee for Trade Policy and Negotiation and has been inducted into the New Jersey Hall of Fame.

“The Woman to Woman Luncheon serves as a biennial celebration honoring the influence and achievements of women, and Bobbi Brown’s presence promises to elevate the occasion to new heights,” JFS CEO Cathy Barker said. “Attendees will have the privilege of engaging with Bobbi Brown in a captivating discussion, delving into her illustrious career and entrepreneurial journey.”

Luncheon proceeds will support JFS in providing mental health and social services to individuals regardless of age, race, religion, or financial status. JFS served more than 16,500 individuals last year alone.

Since its inception, the luncheon has raised over $5 million, significantly expanding JFS’ reach and impact. Past speakers have included Joy Behar, Goldie Hawn, and Diane Von Furstenberg.

The 2024 luncheon features a jewelry pull, a wine pull, and a luxury raffle. Sponsorship opportunities start at $1,800, and a limited number of tickets are available. For more information and to purchase tickets and sponsorships, visit jfswomantowoman.org.