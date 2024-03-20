University Park Plants Centennial Tree in Goar Park

University Park took a step toward realizing its vision for improvements at Goar Park on March 13 with the planting of the Centennial Tree.

The tree, a Shumard Red Oak from Aledo, Texas, was brought to the park by crane and planted at the corner of Vassar Avenue and Turtle Creek Boulevard. Other proposed improvements to the northeast corner of Goar Park include signage, a centennial donor plaque, a seating area, and a Preservation Park Cities historical marker.

The dedication of the Centennial Tree and time capsule is scheduled for 10 a.m. on April 12 as part of the city’s 100th Anniversary Ceremony. Click HERE to learn more about the University Park’s Centennial Celebration.

The city’s Shumard Red Oak is already over 30 feet tall, community information officer Paige Ruedy said. Shumard Red Oaks can grow heights exceeding 80 feet and are excellent shade trees. The oak’s leaves remain green until late fall, when they turn a deep orange-red. Shumard Oaks are known to lived for at least 480 years, according to the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service.

“The tree is expected to bloom quickly,” Ruedy said, “so be on the lookout for leaves in the coming weeks!”