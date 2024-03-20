Thursday, March 21, 2024

People Newspapers

People Newspapers

The Centennial Tree, a Shumard Red Oak, is located at the northeast corner of Goar Park. PHOTO: Sarah Hodges
News Park Cities 

University Park Plants Centennial Tree in Goar Park

Sarah Hodges 0 Comments ,

University Park took a step toward realizing its vision for improvements at Goar Park on March 13 with the planting of the Centennial Tree.

The tree, a Shumard Red Oak from Aledo, Texas, was brought to the park by crane and planted at the corner of Vassar Avenue and Turtle Creek Boulevard. Other proposed improvements to the northeast corner of Goar Park include signage, a centennial donor plaque, a seating area, and a Preservation Park Cities historical marker.

The dedication of the Centennial Tree and time capsule is scheduled for 10 a.m. on April 12 as part of the city’s 100th Anniversary Ceremony. Click HERE to learn more about the University Park’s Centennial Celebration.

The city’s Shumard Red Oak is already over 30 feet tall, community information officer Paige Ruedy said. Shumard Red Oaks can grow heights exceeding 80 feet and are excellent shade trees. The oak’s leaves remain green until late fall, when they turn a deep orange-red. Shumard Oaks are known to lived for at least 480 years, according to the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service.

“The tree is expected to bloom quickly,” Ruedy said, “so be on the lookout for leaves in the coming weeks!”

Share this article...
Email this to someone
email
Share on Facebook
Facebook
Tweet about this on Twitter
Twitter
Share on LinkedIn
Linkedin

You May Also Like

Clayton Kershaw Shares Touching Moment With Fan Post-All Star Game

Dillon Wyatt 1

HPISD Seeking Feedback on English Language Arts Materials

Rachel Snyder 0

Brad Bradley Dies at 101

Rachel Snyder 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.