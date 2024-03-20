Thursday, March 21, 2024

Crime Preston Hollow 

Preston Hollow Crime Reports March 11-17

Maria Lawson 0 Comments
SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: ACCOUNT ANTICS

A fraudster added money to, then took money from, the bank account of a man in the 6800 block of West Northwest Highway at an unprovided time March 15.

11 Monday

A NorthPark Center visitor was criminally trespassed around 10:15 a.m.

Violated around 4:46 p.m.: a protective order in the 10600 block of Les Jardin Drive.

Reported at an unprovided time: a hazardous traffic violation in the 6000 block of Royal Lane.

12 Tuesday

An aggressor pulled a gun on a woman around 1:13 p.m. in the 11500 block of West Ricks Circle.

A burglar broke into a man’s vehicle and stole stuff around 10:20 p.m. in the Inwood Village parking lot.

A thief stole from a woman at an unprovided time in the 5300 block of West Lovers Lane.

13 Wednesday

Reported around 9:53 a.m.: lost property at Preston Royal Village.

An unwelcome NorthPark Center visitor received a criminal trespass warning around 10:14 a.m.

A license plate looter took the rear tag from a man’s car around 5:04 p.m. in the parking lot of Bluffs at Midway Hollow.

Stolen around 6:14 p.m.: a man’s car from Preston Center.

A thief stole from a man at an unprovided time at Preston Center.

At an unprovided time, a thief stole from a man at a restaurant in the 12300 block of Inwood Road.

14 Thursday

An aggressive driver drove a car toward a man around 4:38 a.m. in the parking lot of Embassy Suites by Hilton Dallas Love Field.

A window damager received a criminal trespass warning around 6:13 p.m. in the 6200 block of Royal Lane.

15 Friday

Before 10:55 a.m., a burglar entered a woman’s car and stole property in the parking lot of Pavilion on Lovers Lane.

Stolen before 4:46 p.m.: a woman’s license plate off her car in the NorthPark Center parking lot.

A thief stole from a woman at a Preston Forest Shopping Center retail store at an unprovided time.

Reported at an unprovided time: a cyberspace assault in the 20 block of Cochran Oaks Lane.

16 Saturday 

Stolen before 8:14 p.m.: a man’s truck from the NorthPark Center parking lot.

A thief stole from a man at an unprovided time at a NorthPark Center retail store.

17 Sunday

A NorthPark Center arrestee injured a man and caused a disturbance around 2:09 p.m.

A burglar stole a man’s vehicle from Preston Valley Shopping Center around 3:27 p.m.

Stolen at an unprovided time: a woman’s vehicle from the 4300 block of Merrell Road.

