HP Soccer Teams Earn Top Playoff Seeds

After narrowly missing the Class 6A Region I boys soccer playoffs a year ago, Highland Park bounced back in style.

The Scots clinched the District 7-6A title and a top seed in the upcoming postseason bracket with a 2-1 win at defending league champion Lake Highlands in the regular-season finale on Tuesday.

HP will face Arlington in its playoff opener on Tuesday in Coppell. The Colts (12-9-3) finished fourth in District 8-6A during the regular season.

Could the Scots (19-1-3) be poised for a deep run under first-year head coach Scott Turner? They have won eight straight games — since a Feb. 9 loss to Lake Highlands, their only defeat this season — and have allowed just six goals during that span.

Meanwhile, Jesuit Dallas finished third in the district standings after a 3-0 shutout of Irving Nimitz on Tuesday. The Rangers (14-3-3) will meet South Grand Prairie in the bi-district round.

In girls action, HP also earned a 7-6A title and top seed, and will face South Grand Prairie in the opening round on Monday in Mansfield. The Lady Scots (17-3-3) will host Rockwall in a playoff warmup game on Thursday.