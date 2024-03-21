Friday, March 22, 2024

SMU will hold its annual spring scrimmage on April 5 at Highlander Stadium. (PHOTO: Michael Barera)
Park Cities Sports 

Mustangs Return to HP for Spring Game

Todd Jorgenson 0 Comments

For the second consecutive year, SMU will hold its annual spring football scrimmage at Highlander Stadium.

Once again, ongoing construction at Ford Stadium will displace the Mustangs, prompting them to move the April 5 event a couple of miles to the west. Admission is free, with the festivities getting underway around 6:30 p.m.

With Park Cities native and former Parish Episcopal standout Preston Stone at quarterback, SMU finished 11-3 last season and won the American Athletic Conference title before falling to Boston College in the Fenway Bowl.

Stone will return this fall as the Mustangs begin play in the Atlantic Coast Conference. They will start the season on Aug. 24 at Nevada before the home opener a week later against Houston Christian.

