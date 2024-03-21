President Biden Visits HP and PH

President Joe Biden made stops in Highland Park and Preston Hollow during his March 20 visit to Dallas.

He attended two fundraisers — one shortly after 6 p.m. at Russell W. Budd’s Highland Park home and the second around 8 p.m. at Kneeland Youngblood’s home in Preston Hollow — as revealed by online database Factba.se.

NBC 5 reported the President spent about an hour at each reception and raised $2.5 million at the first event in Highland Park.

Upon arrival at the second event in Preston Hollow, the President was reportedly met by pro-Palestinian demonstrators.

Biden landed around 5:25 p.m. at the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport and is set to head to Houston tomorrow, Bethany Erickson reports for our sister publication D Magazine.