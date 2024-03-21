Friday, March 22, 2024

Stock photo. Source: Pixabay
President Biden Visits HP and PH

Maria Lawson

President Joe Biden made stops in Highland Park and Preston Hollow during his March 20 visit to Dallas.

He attended two fundraisers — one shortly after 6 p.m. at Russell W. Budd’s Highland Park home and the second around 8 p.m. at Kneeland Youngblood’s home in Preston Hollow — as revealed by online database Factba.se.

NBC 5 reported the President spent about an hour at each reception and raised $2.5 million at the first event in Highland Park.

Upon arrival at the second event in Preston Hollow, the President was reportedly met by pro-Palestinian demonstrators.

Biden landed around 5:25 p.m. at the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport and is set to head to Houston tomorrow, Bethany Erickson reports for our sister publication D Magazine.

