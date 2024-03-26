Bachman Skate Park to Break Ground March 28

The Dallas Park and Recreation Department will break ground on its first inground skate park on Thursday, March 28, at Bachman Lake.

The facility, the city’s first large-scale, professionally designed skateboarding space, will be 45,600 square feet.

Designs aim to accommodate all levels of skaters, with areas including a Street Scape Area, Flow Bowl, Snake Run, and Pool Bowl.

The $3.9 million project is funded through the 2017 bond program and expected to be finished by December 2024.

Bachman Lake was known in the ’80s for its pinball-lighted Clown Ramp and Blue Ramp that attracted skaters from across the country. Organizers say this park signals the return of the area as a popular skating destination.

The skate park will be Dallas’ second outdoor skating facility. The first one is at Lakeland Hills Skate Park. That facility is made of prefabricated, interchangeable modulars on a concrete slab.

Those in attendance at Thursday’s ribbon cutting will include Mayor Eric Johnson, District 6 Councilmember Omar Narvaez, Dallas Park and Recreation Board president Arun Agarwal, Dallas Park and Recreation Board District 6 representative Tim Dickey, and Dallas Park and Recreation Department director John Jenkins.