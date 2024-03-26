Comings and Goings

NOW OPEN

JingHe Japanese Restaurant

Mockingbird Station

The restaurant, which brings a blend of traditional Izakaya-inspired cuisine within its modern interior, opened Jan. 6. The menu include grilled items, sashimi, cold and hot appetizers, noodles, desserts, and an extensive Sake list.

Domino’s

5040 Lemmon Ave.

The pizza chain’s new franchise, which is locally owned, is hiring daytime, evening, and weekend delivery drivers.

American Girl Starbucks JingHe Japanese Restaurant Domino’s

COMING

SESSION Pilates

Preston Royal Village

The reformer Pilates studio, which opened its first location in the Knox/Henderson area in 2016 and expanded to Lakewood the following year, will open its newest location this spring.

Starbucks

Hillcrest & McFarlin

The coffee company recently signed a lease to take over the former McCartney’s space.

MOVING

American Girl

The Shops at Park Lane

The brand will open its new, 14,720-square-foot store on March 2. American Girl’s previous Dallas retail location opened at the Galleria in 2007.