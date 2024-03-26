Comings and Goings
NOW OPEN
JingHe Japanese Restaurant
Mockingbird Station
The restaurant, which brings a blend of traditional Izakaya-inspired cuisine within its modern interior, opened Jan. 6. The menu include grilled items, sashimi, cold and hot appetizers, noodles, desserts, and an extensive Sake list.
Domino’s
5040 Lemmon Ave.
The pizza chain’s new franchise, which is locally owned, is hiring daytime, evening, and weekend delivery drivers.
COMING
SESSION Pilates
Preston Royal Village
The reformer Pilates studio, which opened its first location in the Knox/Henderson area in 2016 and expanded to Lakewood the following year, will open its newest location this spring.
Starbucks
Hillcrest & McFarlin
The coffee company recently signed a lease to take over the former McCartney’s space.
MOVING
American Girl
The Shops at Park Lane
The brand will open its new, 14,720-square-foot store on March 2. American Girl’s previous Dallas retail location opened at the Galleria in 2007.