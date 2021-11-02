Exhibit Explores Ancient City

An exhibit opening in October will show visitors an ancient city through the photography of Dallas’ Carolyn Brown.

The Edith O’Donnell Institute of Art History of The University of Texas at Dallas will present “Carolyn Brown and Palmyra: An Ancient City Through the Lens” at the university’s Crow Museum of Art, 2010 Flora St., in the Dallas Arts District.

The exhibition, opening Oct. 9, will feature 12 of her large-scale photographs documenting Palmyra (located in present-day Syria) from her travels 32 years ago.

“Brown’s photographs vividly document the architecture and landscape of Palmyra, whose ruins have since fallen victim to destruction by extremists associated with the Islamic State,” said Michael Thomas, institute director. He curated the exhibit with Heather Bowling, the institute’s research coordinator.

“This exhibition brings us closer to those who lived in the ancient world and their influence on the present,” said Brown. “Through widescale panoramic photographs alongside close detail shots, this work aims to illuminate the layers of culture in Palmyra, capturing fragments of long-ago moments alongside modern-day life in Syria.”

Severan arch at Palmyra, from the West

Column capital from the Temple of Bel at Palmyra

Visit crowmuseum.org for admission info.