Equest to Host 43rd Annual Blue Ribbon Gala in Late April

Equest will hold its 43rd-annual Blue Ribbon Gala, themed “Hope Unbridled,” at the Hilton Anatole on Saturday, April 27.

Equest works to enhance the quality of life for those with physical, cognitive, and socioemotional needs through human-horse connection.

The Texas-chic, elegant evening will be chaired by Calvert Collins-Bratton and Melissa Oates, and the honorary chairs are Kristy and Patrick Sands. Pamela Dealey Petty will receive the Founder’s Award, and Carolyn Anderson will receive the Citation Award.

The Manhattan Orchestra of The Jordan Khan Music Company will provide entertainment.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit equest.org/gala.