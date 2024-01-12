UP Accepting Essay, Art Contest Entries

Young University Park residents are invited to become a part of city history by entering the Centennial Art or Essay Contest.

The art contest, which is open to all students in grades K-12 who either live in University Park or go to a school in Highland Park ISD, asks students to imagine the city 100 years in the past or future, or to highlight what makes the city unique today.

Fourth through 12th graders are eligible to enter the essay contest. As well as imagining the city’s past and future, or writing about life today, essayists can create a work of nonfiction based on research of real events 100 years ago.

The deadline to enter either contest is March 8, 2024. First-place winners in each grade category will be recognized at the Centennial Celebration on Saturday, April 13, and winning artwork will be displayed at city hall. Visit uptexas.org to learn more and enter.