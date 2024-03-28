City Marks Centennial With Book, Brick Sales, Week of Special Events

The city of University Park has planned a full week of events to celebrate its 100th birthday. It’s also teamed up with local vendors for Centennial-themed giveaways, discounts, and special merchandise on sale the week of April 7 to 13.

Residents can leave their mark on city history by purchasing personalized Centennial bricks or contributing to the city’s digital photo archive. They can take home a slice of history by ordering a coffee-table style Centennial Book, which explores the twists and turns that made the city what it is today. Visit uptexas.org/466/Centennial-Celebration to learn more about the special offers and how to get involved in University Park’s Centennial Celebration.

Schedule of Centennial Week Events

Tuesday, April 9, at 1:30 p.m.

A Look Back at the History of the University Park Fire and Police Departments at the University Park Public Library. Panelists will include Fire Chief Randy Howell and UPPD Criminal Investigation Division Lieutenant Curtis Ellenburg. The panel will be moderated by former UP Director of Communications and Marketing Steve Mace.

Tuesday, April 9, at 7 p.m.

A Visit with the Mayors at the University Park Public Library. The panel is scheduled to include Mayor Tommy Stewart (2020-present), Mayor Olin Lane (2014-2020), Mayor Dick Davis (2010-2014), Mayor Harold Peek (1998-2004), and Mayor Roy Coffee Jr. (1976-1982), and will be moderated by former City Councilmember Gage Prichard.

Wednesday, April 10, all day

Free admission to the George W. Bush Presidential Center and the Meadows Museum at SMU. Visit bushcenter.org/plan-your-visit to reserve Presidential Center tickets online. Show your valid driver’s license as proof of UP residence to receive your free Meadows Museum admission. Any UP resident who joins the museum as a new member from April 7 to April 13 will get an additional three months of membership free.

Friday, April 12, at 10 a.m.

100th Anniversary Ceremony: Dedication of the Centennial Tree and Time Capsule in Goar Park.

Friday, April 12, from 10 a.m. to noon

Open houses at city facilities (City Hall, Peek Service Center, UP Public Library and Transfer Station).

Saturday, April 13, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Centennial Celebration at Goar and Williams parks. The celebration will feature food trucks, entertainment for all ages, and an after-dark drone show.

Tuesday, May 14, at 7 p.m.

Friends of the University Park Public Library Centennial Series with UP city manager Robbie Corder.