Scots Roll Into Second Round of Playoffs

Highland Park’s boys and girls soccer teams each have District 7-6A regular-season titles and bi-district playoff wins under their belts.

Their parallel paths through Class 6A Region I postseason bracket will continue on Friday in Prosper with an area-round doubleheader against Hebron. The boys will kick off at 5 p.m., followed by the girls.

Thanks to a hat trick by Reid Valentine, the Scots (20-1-3) returned to the playoffs in triumphant fashion on Tuesday with a 4-1 win over Arlington in Coppell. Elias Taft added a goal for HP.

It was the 20th win of the season and ninth in a row for the Scots, who are enjoying a resurgence under first-year head coach Scott Turner.

Meanwhile, the HP girls surged past South Grand Prairie 3-1 in Mansfield on Monday to continue their streak of opening-round dominance. The Lady Scots (19-3-3) have won seven consecutive games and haven’t allowed more than one goal in any game since Jan. 18.

The Hebron boys (14-3-4) blanked McKinney Boyd 1-0 in their playoff opener, while the girls (17-3-4) survived against Denton Guyer in penalty kicks.