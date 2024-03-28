City Leaders Break Ground on Bachman Skate Park

Dallas Park and Recreation Department leaders, supporters, and skating enthusiasts gathered March 28 to celebrate the groundbreaking of the city’s first inground skate park at Bachman Lake.

The $3.9 million project is funded through the 2017 bond program and expected to be finished by December 2024.

The 45,600-square-foot facility will be the city’s first large-scale, professionally designed skateboarding space. Attractions will include a Street Scape Area, Flow Bowl, Snake Run, and Pool Bowl.

Mayor Eric Johnson said the skate park will complement Bachman Lake and its amenities including the walking trails and aquatic center while preserving the surrounding green spaces and trees.

He believes the new skate park will keep Dallas’ skateboarding tradition alive and reinvigorate Bachman Lake as a destination for skaters.

“Dallas actually has a rich history of skateboarding, and Bachman Lake is a part of that history,” Johnson said. “This was actually a prime destination in the 1980s when I came of age for skaters, not just in our area but around the country.”

Clinton Haley had the vision to bring skate parks back in Dallas, District 6 City Councilmember Omar Narvaez said.

“Bachman Lake is finally getting its due and finally becoming the gem that it was always supposed to be, and as long as I’m here … I promise you I’m going to keep advocating for this park and all parks,” Narvaez said, describing parks as cultural centers.

The skate park, to be located at 2530 Webb Chapel Extension, was designed by Team Pain Skate Parks, which has designed more than 200 skate parks over the last 30 years.