People to Know: Park City Club

Park City Club has a saying: “The only thing we overlook is the view.” This rings true not only in the club’s breathtaking panoramic views of the Dallas skyline, but in the staff’s fervent attention to detail. From business lunches and meetings to happy hours and weddings, Park City Club exceeds its members expectations with the utmost care and attentiveness. The club has been situated in its idyllic location at the heart of University Park and Highland Park since 1984, making this its 40th year serving the Park Cities people.

“We wanted to create a place where like-minded community leaders and professionals could gather to enjoy elegant dining and gracious service,” said founder Harry Chris. The club has not only achieved this, but has become the Park Cities’ go-to spot for connecting with associates, friends and family.

“Park City Club is not just a place to meet. It’s become a tradition for generations of families,” said Lisa Chris-Tietjen, president.

“We have incredibly loyal members,” added general manager Michael Davis. “We watch their kids grow up and it becomes a family affair. We are honored to meet such interesting and incredible people.”

Park City Club has reciprocity with more than 200 private clubs which offers a diverse range of options and facilities worldwide. Other member benefits include access to networking and professional groups, hundreds of events throughout the year and private meeting rooms and spaces for larger events.

Today, Park City Club stands as a testament to its founders’ vision and commitment to excellence. After 40 fabulous years serving the Park Cities, Park City Club is even more eager to serve its members for the next 40 years and beyond.

Park City Club

5956 Sherry Lane, Suite 1700

214.373.0756

parkcityclub.net