Jesuit, WTW Suffer Season-Ending Defeats

Jesuit Dallas took its upset bid into penalty kicks before falling to Allen 2-1 in the second round of the Class 6A Region I boys soccer playoffs on Friday.

The Rangers (15-4-3) rallied from a halftime deficit with an equalizing goal by Cooper McGough in the 71st minute, assisted by Clyde Araiza. However, the Eagles (21-3-1) converted on all four of their attempts in the shootout, including the game-winner by Suliman Abujazar.

Reid McMillan made eight saves for Jesuit, six of which came in the second half or extra time. Allen held a 9-3 edge in shots on goal. Joshua Daley scored a first-half goal for the Eagles.

In other area-round soccer playoff action in Class 5A Region II:

The W.T. White boys put together another stellar defensive effort but fell 1-0 to upstart Prosper Walnut Grove. The Longhorns (15-5-3) allowed just 14 goals all season — including a 3-0 shutout of North Mesquite in their playoff opener.

The Hillcrest girls fell 5-1 to powerhouse Frisco Reedy. The Lady Panthers (17-5-2), who won the District 11-5A regular-season championship, cruised to a 5-0 victory over West Mesquite in the bi-district round.

The W.T. White girls were eliminated by unbeaten Frisco Wakeland by a lopsided 7-0 score. That came three days after an overtime win over Mesquite Poteet in the opening round for the Longhorns (16-6-2).