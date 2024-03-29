People to Know: Tolleson Wealth Management

#2 Largest Wealth Management Firm in DFW

Exciting changes are happening for Tolleson Wealth Management. With a freshly redesigned Highland Park office and a newly opened location in University Park, the Tolleson team is looking forward to continuing to build relationships and strengthen financial futures.

“Serving our local University Park community is important to us and our goal to provide all things financial for families,” said Tolleson Wealth Management president and CEO Carter Tolleson. “The City of University Park has hit an exciting milestone with 100 years, and we are honored to celebrate as a new neighbor.”

Tolleson Wealth Management has served Dallas for more than two decades and continues to offer comprehensive services such as investment management, estate planning, trustee and estate settlement, philanthropy and private banking. Last year, Tolleson Wealth Management promoted Tracy Fulton to president of Tolleson Private Bank. His promotion was one of a few key leadership positions named to recognize and honor dedicated tenured team members.

“I believe in the power of a strong community bank and am excited for this leadership role,” Fulton said. “We are looking forward to continuing to serve with excellence and a high-touch approach, while also bringing our services to new families. We invite all to visit and see our new space.”

The new Tolleson offices at 8111 Douglas Ave. near Preston Center is a convenient location for all University Park community members. The team is proud to celebrate University Park’s centennial milestone and be a part of its vibrant community.

Tolleson Wealth Management

5500 Preston Road #250

214.252.3250

tollesonwealth.com

Tolleson Private Bank, Member FDIC