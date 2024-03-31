Scots, Rangers Split One-Run Contests

Highland Park and Jesuit Dallas split their two-game baseball series during the holiday weekend, which might be appropriate for two teams in solid playoff position in a competitive District 7-6A.

The rivalry series began with a 3-2 Jesuit victory on Thursday and concluded with HP taking the rematch 2-1 on Saturday. Both teams won on their home field.

The Rangers (21-3, 5-3) remained unbeaten at home thanks to a two-run rally in the sixth inning. Dillon Brandt threw a complete game and Braxton Barber tallied three hits.

The Scots (9-10, 5-1) bounced back in another pitching duel, with extra-base hits coming from Anderson Curtis, Matty Chan, and Carter Flashnick. Charlie Kinkaid earned the victory on the mound.

Next up, HP will face Richardson Berkner in a two-game series beginning on Tuesday at home. Jesuit has a bye in the league schedule and will host Sachse in a nondistrict game on April 5.