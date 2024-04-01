Monday, April 1, 2024

People Newspapers

People Newspapers

SWEAT Dallas reopened with a boarded-up facade on April 1. PHOTO: Sarah Hodges
News Preston Hollow 

Vehicle Drives Through SWEAT Dallas, Injures Two

Maria Lawson 0 Comments ,
PHOTO: Kersten Rettig

Two were injured when a silver Porsche SUV drove through the front of an Inwood Village gym March 29.

SWEAT Dallas posted on Instagram that those injured were one member and one trainer.

Dallas Police say the preliminary investigation determined the driver ran into a building. Police responded around 3:05 p.m., and one person was taken to a local hospital for medical treatment.

The gym was closed over the weekend and reopened at 5 a.m. on April 1.

A Reddit post shows a photo of a vehicle in the gym, where it collided with stair climber machines.

The gym does not yet have information on the repair process, a SWEAT Dallas manager said.

Share this article...
Email this to someone
email
Share on Facebook
Facebook
Tweet about this on Twitter
Twitter
Share on LinkedIn
Linkedin

You May Also Like

Preston Hollow Crime Reports Nov. 20-26

Maria Lawson 0

Out & About: 2023 Cattle Baron’s Ball

Rachel Snyder 0

Council Member, Local Florist Honor 9/11 With Floral Arrangement Distribution

Maria Lawson 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.