Vehicle Drives Through SWEAT Dallas, Injures Two

PHOTO: Kersten Rettig

Two were injured when a silver Porsche SUV drove through the front of an Inwood Village gym March 29.

SWEAT Dallas posted on Instagram that those injured were one member and one trainer.

Dallas Police say the preliminary investigation determined the driver ran into a building. Police responded around 3:05 p.m., and one person was taken to a local hospital for medical treatment.

The gym was closed over the weekend and reopened at 5 a.m. on April 1.

A Reddit post shows a photo of a vehicle in the gym, where it collided with stair climber machines.

The gym does not yet have information on the repair process, a SWEAT Dallas manager said.