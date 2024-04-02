Preschoolers to Show Their Style at Runway for Rise

The Ashford Rise School of Dallas will host its seventh annual Kentucky Derby themed fashion show, Runway for Rise presented by LTK, on Saturday, April 27, at The Ritz-Carlton Dallas, 2121 McKinney Ave.

The event will celebrate diversity and include students with and without developmental disabilities. All money raised will directly benefit The Ashford Rise School of Dallas at the Moody Family YMCA.

The event will begin at 10 a.m. with a silent auction preview, lite bites, and an open bar, followed by the fashion show from 11 a.m. to noon. Individual tickets are $125, and a “Day at the Races” package of 10 tickets is available for $1,000. Click HERE to register for the event.

The Rise School is a program of the YMCA of Metropolitan Dallas. It provides high-quality education services to children from six months to six years old with and without disabilities in an inclusive environment.