DSO League to ‘Savor the Symphony’

The Dallas Symphony Orchestra League is hosting its annual Savor the Symphony event at Lakewood Country Club on Friday, April 12.

The event will feature magician and illusionist Giancarlo Bernini, a performer with international audiences and who has made objects disappear, demonstrated a working time machine, and read listeners’ minds on the radio.

The evening will begin at 6:30 p.m. with a cocktail gathering. Guests will have a change to place bids on wine bottles and browse auction items and a wine pull. Dinner will commence at 7:30 p.m. with a three-course dinner and wine pairings.

The event chairs are Joanie Stephens and Nikki Beneke, and Susan and Mark Geyer and Katherine and Steven Smethie are the honorary chairs. Nancy Labadie is this year’s DSOL president.

To purchase tickets or for more information, visit dallassymphonyleague.com/savor-the-symphony.