VolunteerNow to Host Hearts of Texas Luncheon

VolunteerNow’s Hearts of Texas Luncheon will be held April 18 at the Arts District Mansion.

The event will start with a reception and check-in at 11:30 a.m., then the seated luncheon will commence at noon.

Randy Bowman, a ​​businessman, nonprofit founder, and philanthropist, will be honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

“Through a fireside chat led by Gordon Keith of The Ticket, we will hear about Randy Bowman’s legacy and his devotion to his mother, Annie Lois Hunt Bowman, who inspired him to achieve and serve in transformative ways,” luncheon chair Chitra Raman said. “He is an extraordinary leader and dedicated civic contributor whose service is an inspiration to us all, and we are excited to honor him.”

The Ruth Collins Sharp Altshuler Award will be given to Community Partners of Dallas as a recognition to their dedicated group of community volunteers. The Tammy Richards Impact Award goes to Lewisville ISD for its volunteers working with VOLY.org.

“Every year at Hearts of Texas, we bring together people with big hearts doing big good in the big D and beyond,” VolunteerNow CEO Rachel Currie Triska said. “This year, we look forward to celebrating Randy’s outstanding achievements, and Community Partners of Dallas and Lewisville ISD for the exceptional work they and their volunteers do every day.”

The event is held during National Volunteer Month to highlight the power of volunteerism to create change in the world.