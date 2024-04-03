Wednesday, April 3, 2024

Crime Preston Hollow 

Preston Hollow Crime Reports March 25-31

Maria Lawson 0 Comments
SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: ABANDONED AUTOMOBILE

Reported around 8:21 a.m. March 21: a damaged vehicle abandoned on the Northaven Trail. At least the car wasn’t on the trail’s new bridge, this time.

25 Monday

A public drunk was caught around 2:14 a.m. in the 11300 block of Hillcrest Road.

An aggressor threatened to kill a man around 9:07 a.m. in the 10800 block of Hillcrest Road.

Someone was caught in possession of stolen property around 2:50 p.m. at The Market at Preston Forest.

A fraudster was arrested for using a man’s card from a stolen wallet at a NorthPark Center retail store around 2:53 p.m. The thief was also caught with marijuana and a grinder holding an “unknown powder.”

A man in the 6300 block of Lavendale Avenue “wanted to turn his firearm into law enforcement” around 3:32 p.m.

A thief stole from a man at an unprovided time at Tom Thumb at The Market at Preston Forest.

At an unprovided time, a thief stole from a woman at Preston Royal Village.

A thief stole from a man at an unlisted time in the 11400 block of Royalshire Drive.

Reported at an unprovided time: a thief stole a man’s vehicle from a parking lot in the 3900 block of West Northwest Highway.

26 Tuesday

A man was told he was no longer allowed at a restaurant in Preston Royal Village around 7:53 a.m.

Around 8 a.m., an unwelcome guest received a criminal trespass warning at a Preston Center restaurant.

A thief stole from a woman at an unprovided time in the 8500 block of Pickwick Lane.

A license plate looter took the tag off of a man’s car in the NorthPark Center parking lot at an unprovided time.

27 Wednesday

Stolen at an unprovided time: a man’s vehicle from the 12000 block of Inwood Road.

28 Thursday

A vandal damaged a man’s property at an unprovided time in the 6200 block of West Northwest Highway.

Stolen at an unprovided time: a man’s vehicle from the NorthPark Center parking lot.

29 Friday

A burglar kicked in a man’s door, entered the home, and stole property around 1:55 p.m. in the 4400 block of Walnut Hill Lane.

Two burglars forced entry into a business and stole property around 9:36 p.m. in the 3700 block of West Northwest Highway.

A fraudster convinced a woman in the 5300 block of West University Boulevard to transfer them money by deception at an unprovided time.

30 Saturday 

A sunglasses swiper took a pair from a NorthPark Center retail store at an unprovided time.

A thief stole from a man at an unprovided time at the Pavilion on Lovers Lane.

At an unknown time, a thief stole from a woman at the Semones Family YMCA.

31 Sunday

A burglar stole property from a man’s vehicle around 12:18 p.m. in the 6700 block of Del Norte Lane.

