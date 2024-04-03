Wednesday, April 3, 2024

PHOTO: Courtesy
New Cookie Shop Tastes Great, Feels Great

Kersten Rettig

When one door closes, another one opens.

In this case, when Baldo’s Ice Cream shuttered at the end of 2023, the owners already had a sweet new tenant ready to take over the space. Super Duper Cookie Co. opened Feb. 14 and hosted its grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony March 15.

Super Duper Cookie Co. sells fresh-baked cookies and cookie cakes in a variety of fun flavors, such as Salty Malty, sugar cookie-ish with crushed malt balls and flakes of salt; Disco Sprinkles, a sugar cookie with loads of sprinkles; Oreo Blackout; and the current bestseller, Chocolate Chip.

Super Duper Cookie Co. is a social enterprise that provides meaningful wage-earning jobs to adults with Intellectual or Developmental Disabilities. The concept was founded by Ben Crosland whom I interviewed recently for a story that will appear in the May issues of People Newspapers.

Cookies sell for $3 each, $16.50 for a half dozen, and $33 for 12. The cookie shop is located at 6401 Hillcrest Ave., right next to Original ChopShop and is open daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Kersten Rettig

Kersten Rettig is the only DFW Food/Travel writer with luxury hospitality leadership experience and a former restaurant owner, employee, and chief marketing officer. Kersten's worked on the inside and has the insight and experience to tell the stories to the outside. She's a Park Cities resident, mom, wife and a decent cook. Follow her on Instagram @KerstenEats.

