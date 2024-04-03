Dive into the World of SpongeBob with MIS and HPMS Drama Students

Audiences can plunge into The SpongeBob Musical: Youth Edition with Highland Park Middle School and McCulloch Intermediate School drama students at HPMS from April 19 to 21.

When the citizens of Bikini Bottom discover that a volcano will soon erupt and destroy their humble home, SpongeBob and his friends must come together to save their undersea world.

Showtimes for the family-friendly, Tony Award winning show are at 4 p.m. on April 19, at 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on April 20, and at 2 p.m. on April 21. Tickets are $8 and can be purchased at the door of the HPMS Auditorium before each performance.

The show is directed by Genevieve Croft and Shannon Howerton, with musical direction by Katie McDaniel and choreography by Joi Duncan. It stars Brooks Buis as SpongeBob, Zach Zantop as Patrick, Margaret Bickel as Sandy Cheeks the Squirrel, Paul Gregg as Squidward, Ean Dennis as Mr. Krabs, Aria Wasson as Pearl Krabs, Sam Silva as French Narrator, Mark Zantop as Plankton, and Sailor Critcher as Karen.