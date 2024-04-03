Wednesday, April 3, 2024

Preston Hollow 

Skate Swiftly with Swifties at the Galleria’s Ice Skating Center

Kersten Rettig

Galleria Dallas is hosting a Taylor Swift skate party Saturday, April 20, 2024, the day after Swift’s Tortured Poet’s Department album drops.

The party runs from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and will include a Taylor-only playlist that includes top hits and new cuts from Tortured Poet’s Department. All tunes will be the radio edit versions meaning no curse words.

Skaters and observers are encouraged to dress in your favorite Eras-inspired outfit. Everyone who comes to skate that evening will receive a special gift from Galleria Dallas Ice Skating Center, and there’ll be a raffle for guests to enter with great prizes.

Even better, the Galleria Blooms floral installation will still be up so you can enjoy the beautiful scenery before or after the skating party.

Tickets cost $12 per skater plus $5 for skate rental. Visit the skate center website for more info.

Kersten Rettig

Kersten Rettig is the only DFW Food/Travel writer with luxury hospitality leadership experience and a former restaurant owner, employee, and chief marketing officer. Kersten's worked on the inside and has the insight and experience to tell the stories to the outside. She's a Park Cities resident, mom, wife and a decent cook. Follow her on Instagram @KerstenEats.

