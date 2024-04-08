Out & About: Mad for Plaid Patron Party

Highland Park Education Foundation supporters gathered Feb. 28 to celebrate the $1.7 million raised during its annual Mad for Plaid campaign.

The event, hosted at the home of Joanna and David Iliff on Beverly Drive, brought guests together to mingle over drinks and appetizers.

“The Mad for Plaid campaign epitomizes the incredible community support we have for Highland Park schools,” Superintendent Mike Rockwood said. “This initiative is not only appreciated, but it is vital to ensure our teachers and staff are more competitively compensated.”

This year’s Mad for Plaid co-chairs were Kamela and Kenneth Aboussie, Claire

and Andy Baker, Mary Katharine and Martin Gill, and Chris Palmer and Terry Steger.