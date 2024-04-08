Park Cities Crime Reports April 1-7

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK:

SLOW DOWN, SPEEDY!

Reported at 3:23 p.m. on Monday: A speed demon sideswiped a Toyota RAV4 in the 4300 block of Westway Avenue with enough force to knock off its side mirror and shatter it.

UNIVERSITY PARK

1 Monday

How easy was it for a thief to steal a Glock 9 mm pistol and sunglasses from a Kia parked on the 4000 block of Purdue Street before 10:48 a.m.? The car was left unlocked.

A woman who left her iPhone 12 Pro, Citibank Credit Card, Chase Bank Debit Card and Driver’s License at Tom Thumb in the 4000 block of Villanova Drive before 4:37 p.m. found that they were gone when she came back.

A pedaling pilferer stole a bike from a front porch on Colgate Avenue before 5:23 p.m.

Reported at 6:03 p.m.: A brazen burglar stole a Mercedes Benz Key Fob, Apple Air Pods, and a purse from a Mercedes Benz parked in Snider Plaza.

2 Tuesday

A license plate looter took the plate off a GMC vehicle parked on Greenbrier Drive prior to 8:44 a.m.

A resident was threatened by an in-law before 7:58 a.m. on San Carlos Drive.

Reported at 9:25 a.m.: A contracted employee stole an Apple iPhone Pro on Granada Avenue. The phone was recovered and returned.

Reported at 11:27 a.m.: A fraudster opened an account using the identifying information of a resident of Hanover Street.

Officers were dispatched to a reported drunk driver at 1:28 p.m. on Preston Road.

3 Wednesday

How easy was it for a joyrider to steal a red Cadillac from Amherst Street before 8:21 a.m.? The car was left unlocked with the key fob inside.

Reported at 8:48 a.m.: A crook stole a GMC Sierra from Hanover Street.

5 Friday

A scoundrel took cash from a home on Hanover Street prior to 2:47 p.m.

A woman was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 4000 block of Windsor Avenue at 8:15 p.m.

6 Saturday

An irresponsible driver hit an Audi Q5 on Normandy Avenue before 9:56 p.m., then drove off without leaving information.

A reckless driver hit the lift gate of the Hilltop Holdings parking garage on Hillcrest Avenue, then drove off without checking on the gate’s condition or leaving information.

HIGHLAND PARK

1 Monday

Reported at 4:18 p.m.: A Mercedes convertible missing from Highland Park Village was recovered at convenience store Papa Market in the 3500 block of Ramona Avenue in Dallas.

A man was arrested on multiple warrants at 4:44 p.m. in the 5500 block of Preston Road.

The window panel of a residence in the 3400 block of Lindenwood Avenue was cracked before 6:29 p.m., and suspicious airsoft pellets were found on the ground nearby.

3 Wednesday

Reported at 8:44 a.m.: A fraudster racked up about $2,300 in charges on a Macy’s credit card that had been opened with the information of a resident of the 4500 block of Belfort Place without her permission.

An offender was arrested on multiple warrants at 6:25 p.m. at the intersection of Lomo Alto Drive and Lemmon Drive.

4 Thursday

A man was arrested for running a stop sign, driving without a license or insurance, and for multiple warrants at 1:38 p.m. in the 3700 block of St. Johns Drive.

5 Friday

A locked Cadillac Escalade and the Smith & Wesson .38 Special in it were stolen from the Whole Foods parking lot in the 4100 block of Lomo Alto Drive before 1:50 p.m. while the car’s owners were grocery shopping.

A reckless driver rear-ended a Hyundai Veloster in the Highland Park Village parking lot before 8:55 p.m., then fled without leaving information.

6 Saturday

Officers made a warrant arrest of a woman at 9:58 a.m. in the 4700 block of Abbott Avenue.

7 Sunday

Officers made a driving while intoxicated arrest at 2:55 p.m. in the 4700 block of Fairfield Avenue.