Thursday, April 11, 2024

People Newspapers

People Newspapers

File photo
Crime Preston Hollow 

Preston Hollow Crime Reports April 1-7

Maria Lawson 0 Comments
PHOTO: Unsplash

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: UNFORTUNATE MOVING DAY

Reported around 12:59 p.m. April 5: A thief stole a U-Haul from the 4800 block of West Lovers Lane.

1 Monday

Reported around 4:26 p.m.: unauthorized use of a man’s vehicle in the NorthPark Center parking lot.

A thief stole from a woman at NorthPark Center at an unprovided time.

2 Tuesday

Around 2:06 a.m., an open building was reported at the Market at Preston Forest.

Reported around 12:16 p.m.: lost property in the 3600 block of Inwood Road.

A thief stole from a man at an unprovided time in a parking lot in the 3800 block of West Northwest Highway.

3 Wednesday

Reported around 5:19 a.m.: a criminal trespass warning at 7-Eleven at Preston Royal Village.

An unwelcome guest received a criminal trespass warning around 9:53 a.m. at 7-Eleven in the 6800 block of West Northwest Highway.

An unwelcome guest received a criminal trespass warning around 4:03 p.m. at a medical office in the 12800 block of Preston Road.

4 Thursday

A thief deprived someone of their property around 2:32 p.m. at an Inwood Village retail store.

An abandoned vehicle was left unattended around 5:19 p.m. in the 6800 block of Lyndon B. Johnson Freeway.

PHOTO: Pixabay

Reported around 11:45 p.m.: an abandoned vehicle in the 6500 block of East Greenway Boulevard.

At an unprovided time, a thief stole from a woman at Preston Center.

A thief stole from a woman at an unprovided time at Preston Tower.

At an unprovided time, a thief stole from a man in a parking lot in the 6700 block of Lyndon B. Johnson Freeway.

5 Friday

Before 9:18 a.m., a burglar damaged a man’s vehicle at the Market at Preston Forest.

A NorthPark Center thief received a criminal trespass warning around 5:01 p.m.

Stolen at an unprovided time: a woman’s car from the parking lot of the Market at Preston Forest.

A burglar attempted to steal a man’s vehicle from the Elan at Bluffview parking lot at an unprovided time.

A thief removed property from a woman’s car at NorthPark Center at an unprovided time.

6 Saturday 

Officers searched an open home around 3:40 p.m. in the 6000 block of Boca Raton Drive.

Reported around 5:38 p.m.: an injured person in the 6800 block of Desco Drive.

An unknown burglar damaged and stole a woman’s property around 6:35 p.m. in the Good Shepherd Episcopal Church parking lot.

A burglar stole property from a man’s car in the parking lot of Preston Oaks Shopping Center at an unprovided time.

7 Sunday

PHOTO: Pixabay

Reported around 3:13 a.m.: A burglar stole a woman’s property from her unlocked vehicle parked at Chase Bank in the 5200 block of West Lovers Lane.

A thief stole from a woman at a NorthPark Center retail store at an unprovided time.

Share this article...
Email this to someone
email
Share on Facebook
Facebook
Tweet about this on Twitter
Twitter
Share on LinkedIn
Linkedin

You May Also Like

Gardenuity Brings Horticulture to Customers

Maria Lawson 0

Hockaday Senior Leads Mock Election

Maria Lawson 0

Year Delay Can’t Spoil 35th Anniversary La Fiesta

Staff Report 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.