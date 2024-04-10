Preston Hollow Crime Reports April 1-7

PHOTO: Unsplash

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: UNFORTUNATE MOVING DAY

Reported around 12:59 p.m. April 5: A thief stole a U-Haul from the 4800 block of West Lovers Lane.

1 Monday

Reported around 4:26 p.m.: unauthorized use of a man’s vehicle in the NorthPark Center parking lot.

A thief stole from a woman at NorthPark Center at an unprovided time.

2 Tuesday

Around 2:06 a.m., an open building was reported at the Market at Preston Forest.

Reported around 12:16 p.m.: lost property in the 3600 block of Inwood Road.

A thief stole from a man at an unprovided time in a parking lot in the 3800 block of West Northwest Highway.

3 Wednesday

Reported around 5:19 a.m.: a criminal trespass warning at 7-Eleven at Preston Royal Village.

An unwelcome guest received a criminal trespass warning around 9:53 a.m. at 7-Eleven in the 6800 block of West Northwest Highway.

An unwelcome guest received a criminal trespass warning around 4:03 p.m. at a medical office in the 12800 block of Preston Road.

4 Thursday

A thief deprived someone of their property around 2:32 p.m. at an Inwood Village retail store.

An abandoned vehicle was left unattended around 5:19 p.m. in the 6800 block of Lyndon B. Johnson Freeway.

Reported around 11:45 p.m.: an abandoned vehicle in the 6500 block of East Greenway Boulevard.

At an unprovided time, a thief stole from a woman at Preston Center.

A thief stole from a woman at an unprovided time at Preston Tower.

At an unprovided time, a thief stole from a man in a parking lot in the 6700 block of Lyndon B. Johnson Freeway.

5 Friday

Before 9:18 a.m., a burglar damaged a man’s vehicle at the Market at Preston Forest.

A NorthPark Center thief received a criminal trespass warning around 5:01 p.m.

Stolen at an unprovided time: a woman’s car from the parking lot of the Market at Preston Forest.

A burglar attempted to steal a man’s vehicle from the Elan at Bluffview parking lot at an unprovided time.

A thief removed property from a woman’s car at NorthPark Center at an unprovided time.

6 Saturday

Officers searched an open home around 3:40 p.m. in the 6000 block of Boca Raton Drive.

Reported around 5:38 p.m.: an injured person in the 6800 block of Desco Drive.

An unknown burglar damaged and stole a woman’s property around 6:35 p.m. in the Good Shepherd Episcopal Church parking lot.

A burglar stole property from a man’s car in the parking lot of Preston Oaks Shopping Center at an unprovided time.

7 Sunday

Reported around 3:13 a.m.: A burglar stole a woman’s property from her unlocked vehicle parked at Chase Bank in the 5200 block of West Lovers Lane.

A thief stole from a woman at a NorthPark Center retail store at an unprovided time.