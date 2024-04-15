Tuesday, April 16, 2024

A Mildred J. Hawn Gallery exhibition in the Hamon Arts Library includes a design for the Sex Pistols and clothing pieces from such shops on King’s Road in 1970s London as BOY and Vivienne Westwood’s SEX and Seditionaries. (PHOTOS: Courtesy SMU)
Happenings on the Hill: Explore Punk Culture, Contemporary Spanish Textiles, and More

Feeling lucky, punk fans?

“Torn Apart: Punk + New Wave Graphics, Fashion, and Culture, 1976-86” runs through May 10 at SMU’s Hamon Arts Library, on the west side of the Meadows School of the Arts, 6101 Bishop Blvd.

The free exhibit of clothing, posters, and other artifacts from England and the U.S. features vintage photography by music photographer Sheila Rock, the print collections of scholar Andrew Krivine, and the clothing collection of band graphic designer Malcolm Garrett.

Graphic works include designs for the Sex Pistols, The Clash, Buzzcocks, The Cramps, Grace Jones, Talking Heads, and Devo.

Gallery hours are 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, and 2 to 10 p.m. Sunday.

Now introducing

Teresa Lanceta’s first solo exhibition in the United States runs through June 16 at the Meadows Museum, 5900 Bishop Blvd.

During the exhibition, Lanceta will travel to Dallas to participate in educational programming about her work with SMU students, faculty, and museum patrons.

Known for her intricate and often colorful textile works, Lanceta, of Barcelona, is the second creator selected for the MAS: Meadows/ARCO Artist Spotlight program.

The international collaboration, launched in 2021, highlights exceptional contemporary Spanish artists with limited recognition in the U.S.

“(Lanceta’s) commitment to the art of weaving, and to exploring its universality and impact on world culture, is an enlightening visual experience,” said Amanda W. Dotseth, the Linda P. and William A. Custard director of the museum.

Admission is $12 for adults, $10 for seniors 65+, $4 for non-SMU students, and free for Meadows Museum members, SMU faculty/staff/students, and youth 18 and younger.

Meadows Museum hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday with extended hours until 9 p.m. on Thursday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Visit meadowsmuseumdallas.org.

Other Meadows exhibitions:

• “Meditating on Materiality,” through April 21, free – The exhibition explores how artists intentionally challenge the limits of their materials, thereby encouraging viewers to expand their understanding of the relationship between matter and meaning.

• “Barnaby Fitzgerald: An Eye For Ballast,” May 5 through Sept. 22, free – A focused, monographic exhibition of key paintings from prominent local collections will celebrate the Dallas artist’s prolific career and election to professor of art emeritus at SMU.

William Taylor

William Taylor, editor of Park Cities People and Preston Hollow People, shares a name and a birthday with his dad and a love for community journalism with his colleagues at People Newspapers. He joined the staff in 2016 after more than 25 years working for daily newspapers in such places as Alexandria, Louisiana; Baton Rouge; McKinney; San Angelo; and Sherman, though not in anywhere near that order. A city manager once told him that “city government is the best government” because of its potential to improve the lives of its residents. William still enjoys covering municipal government and many other topics. Follow him on Twitter @Seminarydropout. He apologizes in advance to the Joneses for any angry Tweets that might slip out about the Dallas Cowboys during the NFL season. You also can reach him at [email protected]. For the latest news, click here to sign up for our newsletter.

