UP Lights Up the Sky for Anniversary Celebration

University Park marked its milestone 100th anniversary on April 13 with a community celebration and the city’s first-ever drone show in the night sky over Goar Park.

The show, which outlined city landmarks, symbols, and sports, capped a week of special events and promotions.

Earlier in the week, residents heard insights from current and former mayors, learned about the history of University Park’s police and fire departments, and were treated to free admission to the George W. Bush Presidential Center and the Meadows Museum at SMU.

On April 12, the city celebrated its official date of incorporation with dedication of the Centennial Tree, a Shumard Red Oak whose leaves will turn scarlet in fall, and time capsule in Goar Park.

The April 13 celebration at the park featured food trucks, performances by students at Highland Park High School and SMU, and recognition of the winners of the city’s centennial art and essay contests.

The week’s festivities may be over, but more recognition of UP’s landmark anniversary is still to come. Residents can be on the lookout for historic markers from Preservation Park Cities, which plans to place markers at locations including Highland Park High School, Snider Plaza, and the Park Cities YMCA.